Will Mallory News: Takes step back Year 2

Mallory secured four of eight targets for 29 yards across 10 regular-season appearances with the Colts in 2024.

Mallory played two less games in 2024 than as a rookie, though in 2023 he saw 26 targets (versus eight in 2024) and played 153 offensive snaps (versus 90 in 2024). He concluded the 2024 campaign as a healthy scratch. Kylen Granson and Mo Alie-Cox are both pending free agents, so Mallory could be counted on to handle a larger role in 2025, but he may need a strong offseason in order to regain this coaching staff's trust.