Will Reichard Injury: Bound for IR

The Vikings are expected to place Reichard (quadricep) on injured reserve Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Reichard has been diagnosed with a strained right quad, an injury that may have played a part in his two missed field-goal attempts in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Colts. The rookie out of Alabama had otherwise been perfect through the first nine weeks of the season, connecting on each of his other 14 field-goal tries and going 23-for-23 on extra-point attempts. Minnesota will sign John Parker Romo and turn to him as their kicker beginning with Sunday's game in Jacksonville. Reichard will have to miss at least four games once he's formally placed on IR.