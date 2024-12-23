Fantasy Football
Will Reichard News: Flawless in win over Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Reichard made both of his field-goal tries and all three of his extra-point attempts during the Vikings' 27-24 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.

Reichard connected on field goals from 52 and 48 yards out in the second and third quarter, respectively. Over his last three games since returning from a right quadriceps strain, Reichard has gone 5-for-6 on field-goal attempts and has converted all 12 of his extra-point tries. The Vikings will need Reichard's accuracy in their Week 17 NFC North clash against the Packers on Sunday, Dec. 29.

