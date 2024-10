Reichard made both extra-point tries and all three field-goal attempts in Sunday's 31-29 loss to the Lions.

Reichard remained flawless in Week 7, making field goals from 57, 42 and 48 yards out in the process. The rookie kicker is now 12-for-12 on FGAs and 18-for-18 on PATs this season, including an impressive 4-for-4 on kicks of 50-plus yards. Reichard and the Vikings will travel to Los Angeles next for a Thursday tilt with the Rams.