Will Sheppard News: Signs with Green Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Sheppard signed a contract with the Packers on Monday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Sheppard joins Green Bay in training camp as an undrafted free-agent signing after recording 23 touchdown receptions in his last three college seasons, split between Vanderbilt and Colorado. An injury kept Sheppard from signing with the Buccaneers in May, but the wide receiver has since recovered.

