Winston Reid News: Signs deal with Cleveland

Reid signed his exclusive-rights free agent tender with the Browns on Tuesday.

Reid will return to the Browns after entering the offseason as a free agent. The linebacker played in 16 regular-season games with Cleveland in 2024, recording 23 total tackles (15 solo), including 0.5 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed and a fumble recovery. Reid will likely operate as a depth option at middle linebacker behind Jordan Hicks (concussion) in 2025.