Winston Wright News: Catches on with Cleveland
The Browns signed Wright to a contract Friday.
Wright did not sign with a team during the offseason after not being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he will have a chance to audition for a practice squad spot in Cleveland. He spent the first three years of his five-year collegiate career with West Virginia before finishing off in East Carolina in 2024, when he caught 54 passes for 556 yards and eight touchdowns.
