Marks entered the game after starter Nick Chubb and finished as the team leader in rushing yards on the afternoon. The rookie fourth-round pick started off hot by gaining 19 rushing yards on his first two carries, and he enjoyed a strong afternoon overall in his quest to solidify a meaningful spot in the backfield pecking order come the regular season. Joe Mixon (ankle\/foot) remains on the NFI list with no definitive return timeline, so Marks could certainly be looking at a No. 3 spot at minimum to open the 2025 campaign.