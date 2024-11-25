Xavier McKinney News: Nabs another pick in Week 12

McKinney recorded three total tackles (all solo) and defended two passes, including one interception, in Sunday's 38-10 win over the 49ers.

McKinney continues to prove why the Packers made him one of the highest-paid safeties in the NFL, as he nabbed his seventh interception of the season in Week 12, tying Kerby Joseph for the NFL lead. The Alabama product has also played every single defensive snaps for Green Bay through 11 games, recording 54 total tackles and defending nine passes. He's expected to continue making plays as one of the league's premier ball hawks when the Packers host the Dolphins on Thursday night.