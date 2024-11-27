Xavier Newman Injury: Practice window opens Wednesday

The Jets designated Newman (concussion) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Newman suffered a significant injury in Week 7 against the Steelers that required him to be placed on a spine board and carted off the field. He was able to travel back to New York with the team after being taken to a local Pittsburgh-area hospital and was placed on injured reserve Oct. 23. The 25-year-old offensive lineman was able to log a limited practice Wednesday, and in order to be able to return to games, he'll have to log full practices and clear the league's five-step concussion protocols.