Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Xavier Newman headshot

Xavier Newman Injury: Practice window opens Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 27, 2024 at 4:55pm

The Jets designated Newman (concussion) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Newman suffered a significant injury in Week 7 against the Steelers that required him to be placed on a spine board and carted off the field. He was able to travel back to New York with the team after being taken to a local Pittsburgh-area hospital and was placed on injured reserve Oct. 23. The 25-year-old offensive lineman was able to log a limited practice Wednesday, and in order to be able to return to games, he'll have to log full practices and clear the league's five-step concussion protocols.

Xavier Newman
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now