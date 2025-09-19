Worthy is attempting to play through the dislocated right shoulder that he suffered in the Chiefs' first possession of the season during a Week 1 loss to the Chargers in Brazil. He wasn't able to suit up for a Week 2 defeat to the Eagles, but going back to last week, he's now been listed as limited on five consecutive injury reports. Coach Andy Reid said Friday that a decision regarding Worthy's availability for Week 3 will be made after he talks with Kansas City's medical staff, according to Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com. With an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday, there won't be many viable options to pivot to if Worthy ends up being inactive.