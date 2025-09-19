Worthy hasn't played since sustaining a dislocated right shoulder on the Chiefs' first drive of the season in a Week 1 loss to the Chargers in Sao Paolo, Brazil. He sat out Week 2 as a result, but he was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday and likely maintained that activity level to cap Week 3 prep. Reid also told Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com that he'll leave a decision on Worthy's availability to team doctors, so how he's listed on Friday's injury report may not be indicative of the wide receiver's odds to suit up Sunday.