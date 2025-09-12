Worthy was knocked from the first drive of the Chiefs' season last Friday against the Chargers when he collided with TE Travis Kelce, suffering a dislocated right shoulder in the process. While the wide receiver has been able to practice in a limited fashion on back-to-back days, Worthy appears to have only a very small possibility to miss no game action as a result. With a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on tap Sunday, managers should have an alternative lined up for fantasy purposes, assuming he isn't ruled out before then.