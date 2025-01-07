Fantasy Football
Yaya Diaby headshot

Yaya Diaby News: Disruptive presence in Week 18 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Diaby provided five tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks and three additional tackles for loss, in the Buccaneers' 27-19 win over the Saints on Sunday.

The second-year edge rusher was a disruptive force throughout the playoff-clinching win, tying his second-highest tackle total of the season while recording a full sack for the second straight game. Diaby appeared in all 17 regular-season games during his second pro campaign, establishing a new career high in tackles (54) and both forcing and recovering a fumble, but also finishing with three fewer sacks (4.5) than during his rookie 2023 campaign.

Yaya Diaby
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
