Yaya Diaby News: Disruptive presence in Week 18 win

Diaby provided five tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks and three additional tackles for loss, in the Buccaneers' 27-19 win over the Saints on Sunday.

The second-year edge rusher was a disruptive force throughout the playoff-clinching win, tying his second-highest tackle total of the season while recording a full sack for the second straight game. Diaby appeared in all 17 regular-season games during his second pro campaign, establishing a new career high in tackles (54) and both forcing and recovering a fumble, but also finishing with three fewer sacks (4.5) than during his rookie 2023 campaign.