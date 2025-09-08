"You have to say (Koo is the kicker) right now, but we'll work out some veterans, we'll work out some up-and-comers," Morris said, highlighting Lenny Krieg, who is on Atlanta's practice squad, as a "developing prospect" for the team. One of the more reliable kickers in the league from 2019-2023, Koo converted a career-worst 73.5 percent of his field-goal attempts last season, making just 25 of 34 such kicks. On Sunday against the Bucs, Koo connected from 41 and 36 yards before pushing the game-tying field goal wide right at the end of regulation. His grip on the job feels as if it's starting to slip.