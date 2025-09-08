One of the more reliable kickers in the league from 2019 through 2023, Koo converted a career-worst 73.5 percent of his field-goal attempts last season. In Week 1, Koo connected from 41 and 36 yards before pushing the game-tying field goal wide right at the end of regulation. Though Krieg is part of the organization as a member of the practice squad, the Falcons could bring aboard a veteran kicker with prior NFL experience to pose a more serious threat to potentially unseating Koo atop the depth chart heading into Sunday's matchup with the Vikings.