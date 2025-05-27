Younghoe Koo News: Healthy ahead of 2025

Koo (hip) was an active participant at Day 1 of Atlanta's OTAs Tuesday, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official website reports.

Koo was back out on the practice field after missing the Falcons' last three contests of the 2024 campaign with a right hip injury, which he said he has now fully recovered from. The kicker made 25 of 34 field-goal attempts while making all 26 of his extra-point tries over 14 games last year. Koo's 74 percent field-goal percentage in 2024 was a career low, and he'll look to get back on track in 2025.