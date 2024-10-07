Younghoe Koo News: Salvages rocky start

Koo made three of five field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries during Thursday's 36-30 overtime win over Tampa Bay.

Koo actually missed his first field-goal attempt twice, getting a second try after his first one was waved off by a penalty. He also had a 54-yarder blocked. However, he salvaged his performance by sinking a game-tying, 52-yarder as time expired in regulation. The Falcons' offense has picked up steam, and Koo is benefitting. Over the last three weeks, Koo has gone 8-for-10 from beyond 40 yards, including five 50-plus makes and a perfect 7-for-7 on extra-point tries.