Zach Allen News: Logs 8.5 sacks in 2024

Allen finished the 2024 regular season with 61 tackles (32 solo), including 8.5 sacks, and one pass defense across 16 games.

Allen logged career highs in tackles and sacks in 2024, and his sack count was third-highest on Denver behind Nik Bonitto (13.5) and Jonathon Cooper (10.5). Allen, Bonitto, Cooper and John Franklin-Myers played an integral role for a Broncos' pass rush that registered a league-best 63.0 sacks during the regular season. Allen's best performance of the season came in Week 17 against the Bengals, when he recorded 3.5 sacks and played a role in five of the Broncos' seven takedowns of Joe Burrow.