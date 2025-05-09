Fantasy Football
Zach Horton headshot

Zach Horton News: Makes deal with Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2025 at 8:12am

The Lions signed Horton as an undrafted free agent Friday, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports.

Horton played his first two college seasons at James Madison before transferring to Indiana for his senior year. In 13 games with the Hoosiers, he reeled in 21 passes for 189 yards and four touchdowns. He also saw work as a fullback in 2024, something he might have to hang his hat on to have a chance at making Detroit's final roster in 2025.

Zach Horton
Detroit Lions
