Zach Tom News: Signs massive extension with Packers
Tom agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Packers on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Per Pelissero, Tom's extension is for $88 million, with a maximum value of $92 million. Reportedly included in the offensive tackle's new pact with Green Bay is a $30.2 million signing bonus, which is the largest signing bonus for an offensive lineman in the history of the NFL.
