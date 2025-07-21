Menu
Zach Tom News: Signs massive extension with Packers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Tom agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Packers on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Per Pelissero, Tom's extension is for $88 million, with a maximum value of $92 million. Reportedly included in the offensive tackle's new pact with Green Bay is a $30.2 million signing bonus, which is the largest signing bonus for an offensive lineman in the history of the NFL.

Zach Tom
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
