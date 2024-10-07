Zack Moss Injury: Ankle injury appears minor

Moss is believed to be OK after he suffered a right ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 41-38 overtime loss to the Ravens, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The Bengals never officially ruled Moss out for the game after he appeared to tweak his ankle on a three-yard run with 3:57 remaining in the fourth quarter. However, after checking back into the contest later during the drive and gaining no yardage on a carry, he didn't receive another touch for the rest of the quarter or overtime. The Bengals are still likely to monitor Moss' ankle over the next few days, but Garafolo characterizes the injury as more of a scare and not something that is expected to threaten the running back's availability for Cincinnati's Week 6 road game versus the Giants.