Zack Moss Injury: Doubtful for Sunday

Moss is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing practice Friday due to a neck injury, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Moss practiced fully both Wednesday and Thursday, but after missing Friday's session, the running back is trending toward missing Sunday's contest. If he is out versus Las Vegas, Chase Brown would be in line to lead the Bengals' Week 9 backfield, with Trayveon Williams in reserve and Kendall Milton a likely practice squad elevation.