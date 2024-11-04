Zack Moss Injury: Out indefinitely

Speaking Monday, coach Zac Taylor said Moss (neck) will be sidelined indefinitely, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Taylor went on to say all options will be considered with Moss, so it sounds like a trip to injured reserve could be in his future. Moss missed the Bengals' Week 9 win over the Raiders, allowing Chase Brown to set career highs across the board with his 27-120-0 rushing line, while adding 5-37-1 on five targets in the pass game. Trayveon Williams didn't register a single touch or target on offense, paving the way for Brown to be a legitimate every-down workhorse moving forward. Brown's fantasy stock keeps rising by the week, and he looks like a locked-in RB1 regardless of the opponent.