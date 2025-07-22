Zack Moss Injury: Placed on NFI list

The Bengals placed Moss (neck) on the active/non-football injury list Tuesday.

Moss was able to take the field during the Bengals' OTAs, but as Ben Baby of ESPN.com notes, the running back is bouncing back from a season-ending neck injury. Once he's ready to resume practice, Moss can be activated from the NFL list, but for now Samaje Perine, Tahj Brooks, Gary Brightwell, Kendall Milton and Quali Conley are available to compete for slotting behind top back Chase Brown.