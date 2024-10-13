Zack Moss News: Benched in win

Moss rushed the ball six times for 13 yards in Sunday's 17-7 win over the Giants. He added one reception on one target for two yards.

Moss was active suffering an injury scare late in Week 5, and he split work evenly with Chase Brown throughout the first half. However, he fumbled on Cincinnati's opening drive of the third quarter and did not record a carry or target for the rest of the game. Brown had a fumble of his own late in the contest -- which ultimately ended up out of bounds -- and was ineffective for the majority of the time with the backfield to himself. That likely leaves the Bengals' backfield in an ambiguous split heading into a Week 7 matchup against the Browns.