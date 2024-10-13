Zack Moss News: Joined by Brown as active

Both Moss and Chase Brown (quadricep) are active for Sunday night's game against the Giants.

Though coach Zac Taylor had previously noted that both players would be good to go for the contest, Brown subsequently was deemed questionable for the contest after being limited at practice Friday. With Brown's active status confirmed, the duo will continue to share backfield work Week 6. Through the first five games of the campaign, Moss has recorded 57 carries for 211 yards and two TDs and caught 15 passes for 124 yards and another score, while Brown has logged 41 carries for 230 yards and two touchdowns and added 10 catches for 39 yards and a TD.