Zack Moss News: Set to play Sunday

Coach Zac Taylor relayed Friday that Moss (foot) is good to go for Sunday night's game against the Giants, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site and Ben Baby of ESPN.com report.

The same applies to fellow RB Chase Brown (quadricep), which ensures that the Bengals will maintain backfield continuity in Week 6. Though the team's first five games this season, Moss has logged 57 carries for 211 yards and two TDs and caught 15 passes for 124 yards and a receiving score, while Brown has carried 41 times for 230 yards and two TDs and added 10 catches for 39 yards and a lone receiving score.