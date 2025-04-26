Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Zah Frazier headshot

Zah Frazier News: Heads to Windy City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 12:48pm

The Bears selected Frazier in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 169th overall.

Frazier's college journey started at the juco level at Southern Illinois, but he broke out in 2024 at UTSA when he recorded 24 tackles (20 solo), one forced fumble and nine pass deflections (including six interceptions, which was second-most in the FBS). He showed some inconsistency against tougher competition, but his combination of length and speed profiles him as a bump-and-run outside corner who can stick with receivers through contact.

Zah Frazier
Chicago Bears
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now