Zah Frazier News: Heads to Windy City

The Bears selected Frazier in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 169th overall.

Frazier's college journey started at the juco level at Southern Illinois, but he broke out in 2024 at UTSA when he recorded 24 tackles (20 solo), one forced fumble and nine pass deflections (including six interceptions, which was second-most in the FBS). He showed some inconsistency against tougher competition, but his combination of length and speed profiles him as a bump-and-run outside corner who can stick with receivers through contact.