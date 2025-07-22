Menu
Zaire Franklin Injury: Won't be ready for start of camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

Franklin (ankle) will not be ready for the start of training camp, Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Franklin underwent a clean-up procedure on his left ankle earlier in the offseason and isn't quite ready to practice. He's been running, but there isn't a clear timetable for his return to full strength. Franklin started all 17 regular-season contests last season, registering an NFL-high 173 tackles (93 solo), including a career-best 3.5 sacks, six pass breakups, including a pair of interceptions, and five forced fumbles. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl and was named a second-team All-Pro. Franklin also received Defensive Player of the Year votes.

Zaire Franklin
Indianapolis Colts
