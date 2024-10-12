Zamir White Injury: Deemed long shot to suit up Week 6

White (groin) isn't expected to play in Sunday's matchup against Pittsburgh, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

White is officially questionable for the contest and could still suit up, but the most likely scenario is that he sits out a second straight game. The 25-year-old did manage to return to practice in a limited fashion Friday, so if he misses Sunday's action as expected, he seems to be on a positive track to return Week 7 for a battle with the Rams. Alexander Mattison led Las Vegas' backfield in White's absence last week against Denver and will likely reprise that role Sunday if White does indeed sit out.