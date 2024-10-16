Zamir White Injury: Logs limited practice Wednesday

White (groin) was limited at practice Wednesday.

White, who has missed two straight games, now has two more chances to upgrade his practice participation level ahead of Sunday's contest against the Rams. If he's able to return to action this weekend, he'll have an opportunity to reclaim his key role in the Raiders' backfield, though it's plausible that in such a scenario White and Alexander Mattison -- who has started in place of White during his absence -- could share carries in Week 7, with Ameer Abdullah available in a change-of-pace capacity.