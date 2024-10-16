Zamir White Injury: Looks good at practice

White (groin) is practicing Wednesday, Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site reports.

White is trending toward a return for Sunday's game at the Rams, after missing the past two weeks. He returned to practice Friday as a limited participant and now looks to be at running full speed during Wednesday's session. It's unclear if White will return to the lead role once he's healthy or come off the bench behind Alexander Mattison, but either way there hasn't been any sign of the Raiders using a workhorse rather than a committee in their backfield this season.