Zamir White Injury: Looks unlikely to suit up Week 6

White (groin) remains listed as questionable but is viewed as a "long shot" to play in Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though White returned to practice in a limited fashion Friday, the Raiders seem to be leaning toward holding the 25-year-old running back out for a second straight game. Official word on White's status will arrive when the Raiders post their inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, but if he sits out as expected, he would still seem to be on a positive track to return Week 7 for a battle with the Rams. Alexander Mattison led Las Vegas' backfield in White's absence last week against Denver and will likely reprise that role again Sunday, with Ameer Abdullah mixing in for change-of-pace work.