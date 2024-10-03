Zamir White Injury: Missing for Thursday's practice

White (groin) isn't taking part in Thursday's practice, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Unless he fits in some work behind the scenes, White will take a step back in terms of activity after he was a limited participant in Wednesday's session due to the groin injury. The missed practice isn't an ideal development for White, whose starting job was already on notice after head coach Antonio Pierce said after Sunday's 20-16 win over the Browns that No. 2 back Alexander Mattison "deserved more reps," according to NFL.com. White leads the Raiders with 49 carries on the season, but he's averaging just 3.1 yards per tote.