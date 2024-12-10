Zamir White Injury: Placed on season-ending IR

The Raiders placed White on injured reserve Tuesday.

White's placement on IR rules him out for Las Vegas' final four games of the regular season, ending his 2024 campaign. The 2022 fourth-round pick had already missed the Raiders' last three games due to a quad injury. Despite entering the season with significant opportunity, White's Year 3 season resolves as one to forget. Across eight appearances, White rushed 65 times for just 183 yards (2.8 YPC) and one touchdown, while also securing six of eight targets for 30 yards. Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Sincere McCormick remain available atop Las Vegas' depth chart.