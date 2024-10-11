Fantasy Football
Zamir White headshot

Zamir White Injury: Questionable after return to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 11, 2024 at 3:18pm

White (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after returning to a limited practice Friday.

White, who missed last Sunday's loss to the Broncos, didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but his limited session Friday could potentially open the door for him to return to action this weekend. If, however, White remains sidelined versus Pittsburgh for Las Vegas' 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, Alexander Mattison would be in line to continue to work as the Raiders' lead back Week 6, with Ameer Abdullah available to handle a key change-of-pace role.

Zamir White
Las Vegas Raiders
