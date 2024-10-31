Zamir White Injury: Sidelined at practice Thursday

White (quad) didn't practice Thursday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

After being a limited practice participant Wednesday, White downgraded to a 'DNP' one day later. It remains to be seen if that's related to a setback or if the Raiders are simply managing the running back's practice reps as Sunday's game against the Bengals approaches. Either way, Friday's injury report will reveal White's Week 9 game status. If available this weekend, the 2022 fourth-rounder would be in line to work in a complementary role behind starter Alexander Mattison.