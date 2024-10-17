Zamir White Injury: Stays limited in practice

White (groin) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Stretching back to last week, White now has been listed as limited on three consecutive injury reports. He's aiming to put an end to a two-game absence due to a groin issue that first emerged at the start of Week 5 prep. Friday's report will give a sense of White's chances to return to action Sunday at the Rams. If White is inhibited or out for that contest, Alexander Mattison likely would serve as the Raiders' lead back, with Ameer Abdullah handling a change-of-pace role.