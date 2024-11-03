Zamir White News: Cleared to play Week 9

White (quadricep) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

White missed consecutive games in Weeks 5 and 6 due to a groin issue, but he had logged limited snaps in both of the past two contests behind lead back Alexander Mattison. Though he was nursing a new injury during Week 9 prep and had been listed as questionable heading into Sunday, White cleared up most of the concern about his health by turning in a full practice Friday. While Mattison is once again in line to serve as the Raiders' starting running back Sunday, head coach Antonio Pierce expressed a desire earlier in the week to get White more involved in the game plan. Even if White benefits from an uptick in snaps and touches in Week 9, however, he won't make for a dependable lineup option. White had previously worked ahead of Mattison in Weeks 1 through 4, but he didn't score any touchdowns and averaged just 3.1 yards per carry on 49 totes while catching just five passes during that stretch.