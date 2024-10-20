Zamir White News: Four touches in return

White (groin) rushed three times for 13 yards and caught his only target for 14 yards in Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Rams.

White returned from a two-game absence but worked as a distant No. 2 behind Alexander Mattison, who turned 23 carries and three targets into 123 scrimmage yards. White's averaging just 3.2 yards per carry and has yet to score a touchdown this season, so it's possible he has been permanently demoted to a backup role. Barring a realignment in the backfield pecking order, White won't have much fantasy upside in Week 8 against a stingy Chiefs defense.