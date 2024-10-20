Fantasy Football
Zamir White News: Four touches in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 20, 2024

White (groin) rushed three times for 13 yards and caught his only target for 14 yards in Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Rams.

White returned from a two-game absence but worked as a distant No. 2 behind Alexander Mattison, who turned 23 carries and three targets into 123 scrimmage yards. White's averaging just 3.2 yards per carry and has yet to score a touchdown this season, so it's possible he has been permanently demoted to a backup role. Barring a realignment in the backfield pecking order, White won't have much fantasy upside in Week 8 against a stingy Chiefs defense.

Zamir White
Las Vegas Raiders
