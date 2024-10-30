Zamir White News: May get more carries soon

Coach Antonio Pierce suggested Wednesday that he wants to give White more opportunities even though Alexander Mattison will remain the starting running back, Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site reports. "Zamir, we saw some positives from him last year," Pierce said. "He's just got to get out of his funk."

Mattison has averaged just 2.7 YPC in his four-game stint as the starter, which includes two games White missed with a groin injury. White hasn't been any better this year, averaging 3.0 YPC, and he's taken just 13 snaps and six touches in two games since returning from the groin injury. It remains to be seen if he'll have a larger role this Sunday at Cincinnati.