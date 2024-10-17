Zay Jones News: Full practice Thursday

Jones (hamstring) was a full practice participant Friday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

After missing the first six games of the campaign, five of them due to a suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, Jones now has a clear runway to a role in Arizona's offense. With Marvin Harrison (concussion) and Michael Wilson (ankle) both limited to kick off Week 7 prep, Jones is getting valuable reps in team drills, which may translate to the field Monday against the Chargers.