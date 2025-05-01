Zion Johnson News: Fifth-year option declined by Bolts

Johnson had his fifth-year option declined by the Chargers on Thursday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

The offensive guard has started all 51 games he's played in across three pro seasons. A 2022 first-round pick, Johnson should be in line to start again in 2025, as Los Angeles' only major addition to the offensive line in the offseason came in the form of free-agent signing Mekhi Becton. Becton should slide in at right guard with Johnson, last year's center Bradley Bozeman and tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater filling out the rest of the line, though Johnson might see time at center this year.