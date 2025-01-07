Zonovan Knight News: Signs reserve/future contract
Knight signed a reserve/future contract with the Cardinals on Tuesday.
The running back also spent time with the Jets' practice squad in 2024 before joining the Cardinals, though he did not appear in any regular-season games. Knight played on eight offensive snaps for the Lions in 2023 and carried the ball three times for 13 yards. Now, he'll get a chance to compete for a role with Arizona during the team's offseason program.
