Best NHL Bets: Expert NHL Parlays for Tuesday, February 13

NHL Picks: Expert Hockey Parlay Pick for

Tuesday, February 13

The National Hockey League has 11 games scheduled for Tuesday night, with six games with a puck drop scheduled for 7 PM ET. We'll provide our best parlay opportunities to help build that bankroll. Let's get started!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Kings vs Sabres

The Kings (24-15-10) begin a four-game Eastern Conference road trip against the Sabres (22-25-4) on Tuesday night at KeyBank Center.

Los Angeles helped cool off the Edmonton Oilers in the team's most recent game on Saturday, winning 4-0, and the Kings have managed back-to-back wins for the first time since Dec. 23-27. The Kings are just 4-8-6 in the past 18 games, including a 5-3 setback against the Sabres at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 24.

The Sabres have won seven of the past 13 games, perhaps playing their best hockey of the entire season. They're a home 'dog, and based on the struggles of the Kings lately, and the fact Buffalo already beat them a few weeks ago, roll the dice on the home side.

Sabres ML (+122 at FanDuel)

Avalanche vs Capitals

The Avalanche (32-17-4) meet the Capitals (23-20-8) in the nation's capital for the fifth stop on a six-game road trip. It has been an empty trip so far, as Colorado has picked up just one point out of a possible eight, going 0-3-1. The lone point came in a 2-1 OTL against the New York Rangers on Feb. 5.

The Capitals are coming off a 3-2 OTL against the Vancouver Canucks last time out on Super Bowl Sunday. The Caps are a dismal 1-5-2 across the past eight outings, scooping up just four points out of a possible 16, including a 6-2 in Denver against the Avalanche in the first meeting on Jan. 24.

Alexandar Georgiev (27-13-3, 2.94 GAA, .898 SV%, 2 SO) stopped 23 of the 25 shots he faced in the first meeting with the Caps. Nathan MacKinnon abused Charlie Lindgren in that game, netting four goals with five points, while Mikko Rantanen had a goal and four assists, and Cale Makar had a shorthanded goal and two helpers. Look for the Avalanche to get well against the Capitals yet again.

Avalanche ML (-160 at BetMGM)

Canucks vs Blackhawks

The Canucks (35-12-6) meet the Blackhawks (14-35-3) at United Center with a puck drop of 8:30 p.m. ET.

Vancouver picked up a 3-2 OTW on Super Bowl Sunday in a matinee game, as Thatcher Demko (28-9-1, 2.45 GAA, .919 SV%, 5 SO) got the job done. He is projected to face the Blackhawks, and Petr Mrazek (12-20-2, 2.92 GAA, .910 SV%, 1 SO) is likely to get the nod.

The Canucks earned a 2-0 win over the Blackhawks for one of Demko's five shutouts on Jan. 22 in Vancouver. The Under has cashed in three of the past four games for the Canucks, while going 4-1-1 in the past six road outings.

For Chicago, it has posted just six goals in the past six games, so it's no surprise the Under is on a roll lately. The total has gone low in 12 of the past 16 games overall, including 4-2 in the past six skates at home.

Under 6 (-120 at Caesars)

NHL Parlays Tonight

Three-Leg Parlay (+554 at Caesars)

Avalanche ML (-165) at Capitals

Sabres ML (+122) vs. Kings

Canucks at Blackhawks Under 6 (-120)

Two-Leg Parlay (+194 at BetMGM)