Best NHL Bets: Expert NHL Parlays for Wednesday, February 7

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks: Expert Hockey Parlay Pick for

Wednesday, February 7

The National Hockey League has just three games scheduled for Wednesday night, with a doubleheader on TNT. We'll provide our best parlay opportunities, focusing on the nationally-televised games so that you can follow along with your plays. Let's get started!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Stars vs Maple Leafs

The Stars (31-13-6) face the Maple Leafs (25-15-8) at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN+.

Dallas faces a quick turnaround after winning 2-1 against the Sabres in Buffalo on Tuesday. They take the quick jaunt up the QEW to tangle with the Leafs (OK, they probably still flew!).

The Stars used All-Star Jake Oettinger in between the pipes on Tuesday, so it's assumed Scott Wedgewood (13-4-4, 2.98 GAA, .899 SV%) will get the nod Wednesday. There isn't a giant drop-off between Oettinger and Wedgewood, as is evidenced from his sparkling record and adequate GAA.

The Leafs are expected to counter with Ilya Samsonov (8-4-6, 3.35 GAA, .879 SV%, 2 SO). The Russian tendy has had a new lease on life since returning from a banishment to the Toronto Marlies of the AHL. While he did suffer a loss Monday, he allowed just three goals on 29 shots against the New York Islanders and was the victim of a lack of offensive support. He has conceded three or fewer goals in each of his five starts since returning from the minors, including a sparkling 1.48 GAA and .939 SV% in four January starts.

With Wedgewood doing a decent job, and Samsonov humming along, we'll look to the Under here, especially if you can get it at 6.5. The Under has cashed in three straight meetings, and five of the past six in this series, too, with an average of 5.0 combined goals per game in the previous six battles.

Under 6.5 (-105 at BetMGM)

Lightning vs Rangers

The Lightning (27-18-5) hook up with the Rangers (31-16-3) in the front end of the doubleheader on TNT, with a puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

The Lightning haven't played since doubling up the visiting New Jersey Devils 6-3 on Jan. 27. If that score looks familar, it should, as Tampa Bay has won each of the previous three outings by the exact same tally, 6-3. The Lightning have won eight of the past nine games overall, too, while cashing the Over in each of the past three.

Tampa Bay will be heading to MSG looking to exact a little revenge, too, as Andrei Vasilevskiy (16-10-0, 2.85 GAA, .899 SV%, 1 SO) and company were spanked at Amalie Arena on Dec. 30 by the Blueshirts, falling 5-1 as the Under (6.5) just came through.

The Rangers eased by the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, winning 2-1 in overtime as the Under (6.5) was never in doubt. New York bookended the break with wins after a 5-2 setback on home ice against the Vegas Golden Knights on Jan. 26.

Jonathan Quick (11-4-2, 2.35 GAA, .918 SV%, 2 SO) is projected to get the nod in the blue ice for the home side, as All-Star Igor Shesterkin gets a little extra rest after participating in the All-Star Game festivities over the weekend in T-Dot.

The Rangers have won three of the past four games at MSG, while also taking three of the past four in this series, including wins as a favorite in the past two home games. The Under is the story, cashing at an 8-1 clip in the previous nine meetings in this series. Let's go with the home side on the moneyline, while also pounding the Under.

For an added bonus, especially for SGP bettors, look to Artemi Panarin as an Anytime Goal Scorer. He light the lamp against the Avs Monday, and he has goals in two in a row, and four of the past five games. He also had a hat trick against the Lightning Dec. 30 in Tampa.

Rangers ML (-130 at BetMGM)

Under 6.5 (-115 at BetMGM)

Wild vs Blackhawks

The Wild (21-23-5) and the Blackhawks (14-34-2) hook up in the nightcap at United Center, and the TNT crew likely envisioned Connor Bedard facing a Wild team with a winning record. Instead, Bedard is out indefinitely with a broken jaw, while Minnesota has been scuffling with a sub-.500 record.

This game is very interesting, though, and should not be overlooked. First off, Minnesota has won 10 straight meetings in this series dating back to Chicago's last win on Dec. 15, 2019 at United Center. The Wild have won four straight trips to the Windy City, winning by a combined 18-6 margin.

The Wild have won the past four meetings since Dec. 16, 2022 by at least two goals, all as the favorite, so Minnesota is a strong play on the puck line.

If the series trends don't have you geeked for the visitors, consider the fact the Blackhawks have been blanked in three of the past four games, and four of the previous six outings. And Chicago has scored two or fewer goals in four in a row, nine of the past 10 games, and 13 of the previous 15 showings. Banking on the Under isn't a bad idea, either.

Wild PL (-1.5, +120 at BetMGM)

Under 5.5 (-110 at BetMGM)

NHL Parlays Tonight

Three-Leg Under Parlay (+703 at BetMGM)

Stars at Maple Leafs Under 6.5 (-105)

Lightning at Rangers Under 6.5 (-115)

Wild PL (-1.5, +120) at Blackhawks

Three-Leg Under Parlay (+596 at BetMGM)

Stars at Maple Leafs Under 6.5 (-105)

Lightning at Rangers Under 6.5 (-115)

Wild at Blackhawks Under 5.5 (-110)

Two-Leg Parlay (+289 at BetMGM)

Rangers ML (-130) vs. Lightning

Wild PL (-1.5, +120) at Blackhawks

Same-Game Three-Leg Parlay (+775 at BetMGM)