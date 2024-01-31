Best NHL Bets: Expert NHL Parlays for Wednesday, January 31

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks: Expert Hockey Parlay Pick for Wednesday, January 31

The National Hockey League has just three games on the schedule Wednesday in the final day before a four-day hiatus for the All-Star break. Let's get started!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Senators vs Red Wings

The Senators (19-25-2) travel to Little Caesars Arena to battle the Red Wings (26-18-5) in Detroit. The puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN+.

Ottawa posted a 4-3 win in overtime against Nashville in the only game on the NHL slate on Monday night in Canada's capital city. It was the third time in the past six games which the Senators were forced to go to overtime.

The Sens have been on a roll offensively, going for 39 goals in the past 11 games, or 3.6 goals per game (GPG). It's no surprise that the Over is 8-3 in the past 11 games.

For the Red Wings, they're coming off a 5-2 win against the visiting Vegas Golden Knights, and that comes on the heels of a 3-0 shutout of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Alex Lyon (13-6-1, 2.49 GAA, .924 SV%, 2 SO) is projected to start, and that's likely not good news for the Sens. While it looks like a slam-dunk play, remember that Ottawa won 5-1 in Detroit in the first meeting on Dec. 9, also against Lyon. He allowed four goals on 25 shots in two periods before getting pulled. Still, Detroit is playing much better these days, and it is the play straight up.

Red Wings ML (-125 at Caesars)

Kings vs Predators

The Kings (22-15-10) wrap up the unofficial first half in the Music City against the Predators (26-22-2) at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on TNT.

The Kings limp in with an 0-2-2 mark in the past four games, and dismal 2-8-6 record in the past 16 games. In fact, Los Angeles has picked up 10 out of a possible 32 points during the stretch dating back to Dec. 28.

The Predators added to the woes of L.A., winning 2-1 in the first meeting at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 18 behind Juuse Saros (19-18-2, 2.94 GAA, .903 SV%, 2 SO). He stopped 33 of the 34 shots he faced in the victory in Los Angeles.

Nashville is just 1-3-1 in the past five games, and the Preds have had difficulty scoring goals lately. The Predators have 16 goals in the past eight outings, or just 2.0 GPG. Cam Talbot (14-13-5, 2.59 GAA, .911 SV%, 2 SO) is likely to get the start in the Music City. While I don't necessarily like either side to win, I like the Under. We had just three total goals in the first meeting, and we won't likely have many more Wednesday.

Under 6 (-115 at Caesars)

Sharks vs Ducks

The Sharks (14-32-4) face the Ducks (17-30-2) in a Golden State battle at Honda Center in Anaheim. The puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN+.

San Jose shocked the Seattle Kraken as a big underdog at home (+210), winning 2-0 behind the red-hot Mackenzie Blackwood on Tuesday. Unfortunately with the quick turnaround, Blackwood is unlikely to be leaned upon again, so look for Kaapo Kahkonen (6-14-1, 3.59 GAA, .901 SV%) to be in between the pipes. That's great news for the home side.

While the Sharks also beat the Ducks 5-3 in the most recent meeting on Jan. 20, that was with Blackwood in the crease. San Jose is 4-1-0 in the past five games, and it did beat the Kings with Kahkonen in between the pipes on Jan. 22.

While the Ducks have been playing better lately, going 2-0-1 in the past three games, betting Anaheim will cost you way too much. The Sharks are a much better play on the puck line.

Sharks PL (+1.5, -155 at Caesars)

NHL Parlays Tonight

Three-Leg Super Parlay (+454 at Caesars)

Red Wings ML (-125) vs. Senators

Kings at Predators Under 6 (-115)

Sharks +1.5 PL (-155) at Ducks

Two-Leg Parlay (+237 at Caesars)