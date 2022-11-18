DraftKings NHL: Friday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There is only one game on tap in the NHL Friday as the Kings travel to Vancouver to take on the Canucks. The Kings are favored in the game with an over/under of 6.5 goals. Your lineup will consist of six players, including a Captain spot which costs 1.5 times as much and scores 1.5 times as many fantasy points.

GOALIES

Jonathan Quick, LA at VAN ($10,800): Quick lost his last game, snapping a three-game winning streak. The 36-year-old netminder is 6-5-1 with a 3.09 GAA and an .895 save percentage. He stopped 17 of 18 shots last season in a 2-1 win over the Canucks, his only encounter in the 2021-22 campaign.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Adrian Kempe, LA at VAN ($7,800): Kempe went through a tough time from Nov. 1-10 as he was pointless in five straight games. He has turned it around somewhat with a goal and an assist in his last three games as he plays on the top line with Anze Kopitar and Gabriel Vilardi. Kempe has seven goals and 11 points in 19 games this season after potting 35 goals in 2021-22 in 78 games.

Ilya Mikheyev, VAN vs. LA ($5,600): Mikheyev has found a new home this season in Vancouver after three seasons with the Maple Leafs. He has four goals and eight points in 14 games and while he has been pointless in his last four contests, he is seeing two minutes more of ice time this season over last. He plays on the second line with Elias Pettersson and Andrei Kuzmenko and sees second line power play time as well.

Sheldon Dries, VAN vs. LA ($2,800): Well, you can't argue with the price. Dries is centering the third line and while he had a tough game against Buffalo on Tuesday, going minus-four in only 7:33 of action, look for him to bounce back against the Kings. He has a goal and an assist in six games in 2022-23.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Kings at Canucks

Trevor Moore (7,600), Phillip Danault ($7,200), Viktor Arvidsson ($6,800)

The trio has been red-hot of late. Arvidsson has three goals and 10 assists in his last 12 games, while Danault has three goals and 11 points in his last 13 games. Moore has five goals and 12 points in his last 13 games including all three goals Wednesday in a win over Edmonton. They are the Kings' second line but have been scoring more than the top unit of late.

Canucks vs. Kings

Bo Horvat ($10,400), J.T. Miller ($9,200), Conor Garland ($5,200)

Horvat has been terrific this season, scoring 14 goals, which is second best in the NHL, only to Connor McDavid's 15, and his 20 points place him in a tie for 19th place in the scoring race. Miller had a career year last season with 99 points and while he is behind that pace this season, he still has 10 goals and 16 points in 17 games. Garland has three goals and nine points in 16 games and while he sees second power play duty, rather than the first line of Miller and Horvat, he still is capable of a big game, especially at his low price.

DEFENSEMEN

Quinn Hughes, VAN vs. LA ($8,400): Hughes saw his 10-game points streak come to an end Tuesday. He is an outstanding offensive defenseman, who has 14 assists in 13 games this season, after a huge eight goal, 68-point performance in 76 games last season.

Drew Doughty, LA at VAN ($7,400): Doughty is off to a slow start with only a goal and 10 points in 19 games. He is still the heart of the Kings blue line and quarterbacks the top power play. The good news is that his power play TOI has gone up to 3:45 per game, the most since the 2013-14 campaign where he averaged 3:54.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.