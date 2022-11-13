DraftKings NHL: Sunday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Sunday's aren't just for football, no matter what the diehard fans in Germany might say. There are five NHL games starting at 6 p.m. ET or later. Looking to end your weekend on a high note? Here are some lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Like most Sundays, this is a huge day for teams on back-to-backs. Two games feature two teams closing out back-to-backs, with Vancouver visiting Boston and the Coyotes in town to face the Rangers. Then, there's the Jets, who face a rested Kraken team in Seattle.

GOALIES

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. ARI ($8,500): Sure, Shesterkin has a .909 save percentage, but his career .926 save percentage is all the confidence I need. Well, that and the fact the Coyotes have a punchless offense, one that ranks last in shots on net per game.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TAM vs. WAS ($8,000): Speaking of usually-reliable goalies having tough years, seeing Vasilevskiy with a 3.11 GAA and .901 save percentage is jarring. It also won't continue. Since becoming Tampa's primary goalie, Vasilevskiy has never had a GAA higher than 2.62 or a save percentage lower than .916. The Capitals have been banged up, which is probably partially why they have averaged 2.88 goals and 28.2 shots on net per contest.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Joel Eriksson Ek, MIN vs. SAN ($5,600): The Sharks have a staunch penalty kill, so you don't want a player who is reliant on the power play. Now, four of Eriksson Ek's 10 points have come with the extra man, but he can get it done at even strength. Plus, his 8.9 shooting percentage has room to improve. James Reimer has a 2.99 GAA and .906 save percentage, even with San Jose's top-five penalty kill, so clearly he is struggling out there.

Alexis Lafreniere, NYR vs. ARI ($3,000): We're still waiting for that true breakthrough season from Lafreniere, once a vaunted first-overall pick. He did have 19 even-strength goals last season, and he has seven points through 16 games. The Coyotes are in the bottom five in shots on net allowed per game, and Connor Ingram will likely be in net for them. He's only played in seven career NHL games, but his career 4.10 GAA and .876 save percentage are still brutal.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Kraken vs. Jets

Alexander Wennberg (C - $3,800), Andre Burakovsky (W - $4,600), Oliver Bjorkstrand (W - $4,500)

This is more than just the fact the Kraken are at home to host a Jets team on the second leg of a back-to-back. It's also the fact Connor Hellebuyck started Saturday, which means David Rittich will presumably start Sunday. In his career, Rittich has a .905 save percentage. That's quite the drop off.

Wennberg doesn't shoot much, but he is a good playmaker, and he has three goals and five assists in 15 games. As Seattle's new top center, he's also averaged 19:03 in ice time and 2:48 on the power play. Burakovsky has been a nice addition to the Kraken, racking up 13 points in 15 games, including six on the power play. That's with a 10.3 shooting percentage that would be a career low. Speaking of shooting percentages, Bjorkstrand is the reigning king of bad puck luck. His 1.9 shooting percentage is unsustainable, especially considering he scored 28 goals for the Blue Jackets last year. Bjorkstrand does have seven assists, though.

DEFENSEMEN

Hampus Lindholm, BOS vs. VAN ($5,800): Even with Charlie McAvoy back, Lindholm should still get plenty of power-play time, especially as McAvoy returns to full strength. The Swede also has 14 points in 15 games, so he's earned the opportunity. The Canucks, meanwhile, have the league's worst penalty kill, a continuation of last season.

Justin Schultz, SEA vs. WPG ($3,100): Schultz is getting more opportunity with the Kraken than he did with the Capitals last season. He's averaged 18:20 in ice time, and 2:35 on the power play. That's helped him tally six points in 15 games. As I noted, the Jets are on the second leg of a back-to-back, and Rittich has a career .905 save percentage.

